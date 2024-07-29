Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $34.59. 133,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,909. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

