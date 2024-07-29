Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.14 and last traded at C$8.23. 203,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 273,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

FSZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$724.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.50.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 145.76%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

