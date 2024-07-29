Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 9th

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Financial 15 Split Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE FTN opened at C$8.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Financial 15 Split
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Time to Take a Bite of This Stock’s Enticing Value
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.