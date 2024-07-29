Financial Institutions’ (FISI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Financial Institutions Stock Performance
Shares of FISI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 24,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,482. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Financial Institutions
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Nearly 100% Accurate Indicator Reveals Top Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.