Financial Institutions’ (FISI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of FISI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 24,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,482. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

About Financial Institutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 15.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 342,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

