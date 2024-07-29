First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.53

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 98437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.80.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,743 shares of company stock valued at $139,371. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.