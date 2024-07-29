First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of First Financial stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $546.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.48.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 6,849.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
