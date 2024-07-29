First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,883 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.90% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,262,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 405,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGOV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,866. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

