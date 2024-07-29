First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

