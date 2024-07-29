First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $64.27. Approximately 3,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.7304 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.