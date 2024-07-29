First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $64.27. Approximately 3,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.7304 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

