Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

DFP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,186. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

