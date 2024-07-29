Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
DFP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,186. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
