Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0184 on Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $818.00 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 44,371,442,067 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. More information can be found at https://flare.network."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

