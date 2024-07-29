Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of FSI opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

