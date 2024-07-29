Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,864.33.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

FLUT stock opened at $198.63 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.