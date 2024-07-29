Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.56

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 18113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

