Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.32 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.