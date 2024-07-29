Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.32 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

