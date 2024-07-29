FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FS Bancorp Company Profile
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
