Fusionist Price Tops $3.37 on Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00005065 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $113.56 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.16579394 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $26,105,974.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

