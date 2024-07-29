Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.59

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 233007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

