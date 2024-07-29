General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,387 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $66.98. 3,130,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,253. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $75.88.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

