Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. 949,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 26.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

