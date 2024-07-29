George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE WN opened at C$213.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$198.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$185.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$217.28.

George Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972. 58.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.17.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

