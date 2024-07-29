Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 9,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 454,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,175 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 186,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 4,223,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

