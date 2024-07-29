GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 790,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,022. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.