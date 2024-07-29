Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 691,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,680. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

