Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 289,473 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after buying an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $4,324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
