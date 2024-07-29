Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 200,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 471% from the previous session’s volume of 35,131 shares.The stock last traded at $69.84 and had previously closed at $70.39.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $543.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

