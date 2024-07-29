Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of GSHD opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

