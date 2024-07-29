Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.03.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

