Gravity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $357.45 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Gravity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $357.45 million and $15.60 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.05059487 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $12,884,379.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

