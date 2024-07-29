Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $329.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPI

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $333.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.44. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $341.32.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.