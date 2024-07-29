Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0105 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE AVAL opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.98. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
