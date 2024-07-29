GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.22) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.31) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.16) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.42) to GBX 1,900 ($24.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820 ($23.54).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,554 ($20.10). 57,148,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,522. The firm has a market cap of £63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,429.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,330.19 ($17.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.30.

In related news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.87) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,309.93). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

