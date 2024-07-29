Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.60

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.60 and last traded at $149.20, with a volume of 4306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

