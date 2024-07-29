Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 10,265 shares.The stock last traded at $14.32 and had previously closed at $14.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHLD. JMP Securities upped their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Guild Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Guild

In other news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry purchased 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,695.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guild news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry purchased 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346 over the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

