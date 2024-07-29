Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,005 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,894.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,456,634.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,402. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
