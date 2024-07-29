Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.83 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.750 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. 1,823,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

