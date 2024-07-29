Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.8 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.750 EPS.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

