Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.8 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.750 EPS.
Harmonic Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.07.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmonic
Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic
In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmonic
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.