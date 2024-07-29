Hayward (HAYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.46 on Monday. Hayward has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

