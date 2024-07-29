Hayward (HAYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hayward Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.46 on Monday. Hayward has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.
HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.
