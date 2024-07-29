HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %

PSTX opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $382.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 473,746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 391,801 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 965,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,310 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

