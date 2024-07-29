HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %
PSTX opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $382.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.53.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
