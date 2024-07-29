HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt Sells 4,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $361.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.11. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.12.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

