Head to Head Review: Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and Hoku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 2 3 1 2.83 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $2.01, suggesting a potential upside of 160.82%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Hoku.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ESS Tech and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $7.54 million 17.86 -$77.58 million ($0.45) -1.71 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -746.89% -73.08% -53.49% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ESS Tech beats Hoku on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Hoku

(Get Free Report)

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.