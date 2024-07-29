Head to Head Review: Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) vs. Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma -59.44% -24.57% -22.22% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Vectura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma $19.05 million 2.79 -$9.99 million ($0.49) -4.18 Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma. Ocuphire Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocuphire Pharma and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 4 1 3.20 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocuphire Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 814.63%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Ocuphire Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances. Its lead retinal product candidate is APX3330, a small-molecule inhibitor of reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. The company also develops APX2009 and APX2014 that are preclinical product candidates for retina indications. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

