Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

Shares of HWX stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.21. The company had a trading volume of 305,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

