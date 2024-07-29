HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Vice Chairman Sells $2,795,100.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 592,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,090. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

