HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Vice Chairman Sells $2,795,100.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00.
HealthEquity Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 592,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,090. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
