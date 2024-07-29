Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hempacco Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ HPCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.73. 17,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.51. Hempacco has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Get Hempacco alerts:

About Hempacco

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hempacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.