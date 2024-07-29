Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $61.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 19.82%.
Heritage Commerce Stock Performance
HTBK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 23,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 56.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
