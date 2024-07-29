Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll Sells 6,854 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 6,854 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $68,745.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,408,222.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 18,572 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $186,648.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $362,923.30.

On Monday, July 15th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEST. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth about $41,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

