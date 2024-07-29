Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.
Hilltop Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE HTH traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Hilltop
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 91.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.