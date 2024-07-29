Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE HTH traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 91.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

