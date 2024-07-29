hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

hopTo Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

