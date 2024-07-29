Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -314.28%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

